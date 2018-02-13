Boys basketball triumphs over RM on senior night; wins 58–51

58 total views, 0 views today

In one of the closest games this season, the boys basketball team (11–9) defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets (13–6) on Friday during their senior night, barely winning 58–51.

For the entire duration of the game, the score remained extremely close. With both teams continuously scoring and getting defensive stops, the game was a very competitive atmosphere.

During the first quarter, the Vikes came out on top, securing the lead by a miniscule two points. The scoring margin between both teams was very small, said guard Max Weinberg.

“The first quarter went well, with us up 15–13 and then tied at 28 at the end of the half,” Weinberg said. “It continued to go back and forth for the remainder of the game.”

Energy levels were high at the end of the third, as the Vikes were down by two points going into the fourth, keeping the team aggressive and in the game.

“Our strength was remaining optimistic through adversity and just giving 150 percent every possession,” Weinberg said.

The Vikes were able to turn it around when the fourth quarter came along. Guards Alex Sanson and Joey Squeri each made clutch threes and center Rodrigo Ruiz had an empowering block, which gave the squad the momentum to win the game, Weinberg said.

The team has struggled to win at home this year, as the team has only won 50 percent of their home games. But, with playoffs right around the corner, the Vikes aim to maintain this energy and excitement from this action-packed game.

“Winning on senior night made an already good night into a great night,” Weinberg said. “Giving Coach Lun his 200th career win made it every bit sweeter.”

The Vikes play their second last game before playoffs on Tuesday at home against the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles at 5:30 p.m.