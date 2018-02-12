Girls basketball falls to RM on senior night 74–62
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
192 total views, 0 views today
The girls basketball team (10–10) lost an exciting, back and forth game to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (19–0).
The Vikes came out firing in the first quarter, jumping out to a quick nine point lead and holding the Rockets to just 8 points. However, he Rockets came right back in the second quarter; their offense was unstoppable, and the Vikes couldn’t break their press. The half ended with the Rockets holding onto a 30–25 lead.
In the third quarter, the Vikes matched the Rockets point for point, but couldn’t retake the lead. The Vikes found more success on offense than they had in the second, and their shooting improved dramatically.
The Vikes picked up the pace in the final quarter, taking the lead with about half of the quarter to go, but then the Rockets went on a tear, reclaiming the lead and extending it to double digits. The game ended 74–62.
The Vikes take on Seneca Valley at home at 7:15 on Feb. 13.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.