Girls basketball falls to RM on senior night 74–62

The girls basketball team (10–10) lost an exciting, back and forth game to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (19–0).

The Vikes came out firing in the first quarter, jumping out to a quick nine point lead and holding the Rockets to just 8 points. However, he Rockets came right back in the second quarter; their offense was unstoppable, and the Vikes couldn’t break their press. The half ended with the Rockets holding onto a 30–25 lead.

In the third quarter, the Vikes matched the Rockets point for point, but couldn’t retake the lead. The Vikes found more success on offense than they had in the second, and their shooting improved dramatically.

The Vikes picked up the pace in the final quarter, taking the lead with about half of the quarter to go, but then the Rockets went on a tear, reclaiming the lead and extending it to double digits. The game ended 74–62.

The Vikes take on Seneca Valley at home at 7:15 on Feb. 13.