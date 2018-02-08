Snow day extends school year, last day set for June 13

22 total views, 0 views today

The school year will be extended by one day due to multiple winter storm-related closures. The final day of school is now June 13.

The MCPS calendar alloted 182 school days for the 2017-18 school year—two more than what is required by state law—so that two closures for inclement weather wouldn’t require make-up days.

If there are one or two additional snow days, the school year will be extended to June 14 or 15 respectively. If more than two closures occur, make-up days will be added during spring break on March 26 and 27. In the event that there are more than four additional closures, MCPS may request an exemption from the state minimum of 180 school days so that no more make-up days would be required.

Superintendent Jack Smith emphasized the county’s intentions moving forward in a public letter Jan 24.

“While our mission is student learning, our first priority must be the safety of our students and staff,” Smith said. “MCPS will continue to closely monitor for severe weather and provide updates on any impact it may have to the school calendar.”

Many students, however, are skeptical about the usefulness of make-up days.

“Teachers have already finished covering the material at that point, and all testing is finished, so those days end up being really unproductive,” junior Ethan Gilman said. “Cutting into spring break is probably worse though since many teachers and students already have made plans that would force them to miss those extra days regardless.”