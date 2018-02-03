Don’t wing it: best deals on Super Bowl Sunday wings

10 total views, 0 views today

Many fans look forward to the championship game, the annual Doritos commercial and the extravagant halftime show of Super Bowl Sunday. But for others, the highlight of the event isn’t the commercials, performance or even the game: it’s the assortment of classic Game Day snacks. When it comes to wings, people often stick to places like Buffalo Wild Wings or their local supermarket, but there are many underappreciated spots for your party platters that should not be ignored tomorrow.

Domino’s

$31.99 for 40 wings

Though best known for their pizza, Domino’s offers wings that are a decent, inexpensive option for those who enjoy their chicken crispy, albeit with a trivial amount of sauce.

Customers can order their wings with one of five sauces: hot sauce, barbecue, mild sauce, plain or a sweet mango habanero. The wings are not very meaty but have a crunchy outer layer that’s drizzled in poorly distributed sauce, which takes away from the experience.

Management at the Bethesda Domino’s location ordered twice their usual weekly order of 750 wings in preparation for the Super Bowl, senior Gabe Bayona, who works at Domino’s, said.

The wings arrive frozen and are cooked in the same ovens as their pizzas. They are sauced straight out of the oven and then boxed for pickup or delivery.

Dominos has two Bethesda locations: 4817 St Elmo Ave and 5110 Ridgefield Rd. Order online delivery or takeout here.

Rock Bottom Brewery

Normally $85 for 50 wings, $59.50 on Super Bowl Sunday

Rock Bottom’s wing party platters are high-priced, but the quality of their sauces makes up for the hefty cost. Rock Bottom will also have a 30% sale on all takeout items on Super Bowl Sunday.

Rock Bottom offers only two sauces on their menu: buffalo and honey chipotle barbecue. The buffalo is spicy but not overpowering, and the honey chipotle barbecue sauce has a great blend of sweet and savory.

To cut down on prep time, cooks at Rock Bottom half-bake their wings when the shipment arrives. Staff members then refrigerate them and fry them at the customer’s request, manager Edward Madueno said.

Rock Bottom Brewery is located at 7900 Norfolk Ave and can be reached via phone at 301-652-1311.

Hard Times Cafe

$10.99 for a pound of wings (usually 9-11 wings)

At this small local chain, the wings are juicy and the sauce choices are unconventional but exceptional.

Customers can choose between Original Texas, honey mustard, chili lime, honey barbecue, sweet red chili or teriyaki sauces.

Because Hard Times never freezes their wings, they taste as fresh as possible. Each bite is full of meat and there is no noticeable cartilage. One outstanding sauce is the sweet red chili, with an equal mix of sweet and spicy.

The wings are baked, fried, sauced and finally grilled before they’re served, Hard Times owner Scott Roth said. To keep up with the demand of Super Bowl Sunday, the Rockville location’s sit-down service will be closed all day to solely make chili, cornbread and an estimated 10,000 wings.

Hard Times Cafe is located at 1117 Nelson St. at 301-294-9720.

Each of these wings options have their standout elements, from taste, to price, to quality, but the MVP is Hard Times Cafe. Their wings are crispy, tasty and still not overly expensive. On Super Bowl Sunday, wing responsibly.