Boys basketball obliterates Churchill; wins 66–41

In a chaotic and energy filled game, the boys basketball team (9–8) overcame crosstown rival Churchill Bulldogs (5–10) on Wednesday in a 20 point victory, winning 66–41.

The Vikes came out dominant at the start of the game, outscoring the Bulldogs 14–7. Going into the second quarter, the squad maintained their sound defense while also keeping their aggressive nature on the scoring side. The Vikes held the Bulldogs to three points in the second quarter. From there, the Vikes remained ahead by double digits for the rest of the game.

Many players were able to contribute to the Vikes’ success. Guard Josh Weinberg, a sophomore, started for the first time this season after being moved up from JV and had 11 points during the game. Center Rodrigo Ruiz dominated on the defensive end with six blocks. Guard Alex Sanson continued to keep players involved, with 10 assists for the second game in a row.

The Vikes looks to continue this three-game win streak in their next game on Friday against the Paint Branch Panthers at 5:30 p.m.