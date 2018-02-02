The Yale Whiffenpoofs a capella group visits Whitman, performs for students

Advertisement
February 1, 2018
The Yale Whiffenpoofs, the oldest collegiate a capella group in the country, performed for Whitman students Feb. 1.
February 1, 2018
President Donald J. Trump delivered his annual State of the Union address Jan. 30. The Black & White looked at Trump's main points and reactions to the speech.
February 1, 2018
The Viking’s ice hockey team (3-7-2) tied to the BCC Barons 4-4 on Saturday Night. T...
By Max Gersch
February 1, 2018
The girls basketball team (9–8) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs in a tight 42–37 gam...
By Ivy Xun
January 31, 2018
MCPS canceled a free SAT test for juniors scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, primarily because the test didn’t offer a writing portion. Whitman planned to administer the test during the school day.
January 31, 2018
MCPS should allow students to access their personal email accounts on the Chromebooks. Access to one’s personal account at school is necessary for educational purposes and ensures students’ online privacy.
January 31, 2018
As music and TV streaming services have reached the forefront of the entertainment industry, they’ve also become a main source of entertainment for teachers and students alike.
By Elea Levin
January 31, 2018
Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman testified on Jan. 19 as part of a victim statement to Larry Nassar, the Team USA, USA Gymnastics (USAG) and Michigan State Gymnastics doctor who repeatedly molested and sexually abused her.
By Zoe Kaufmann
January 31, 2018
The former NSA senior executive, Air Force veteran and security technology expert has been both vilified and deified for his exposure of the NSA’s warrantless wiretapping of domestic surveillance program, massive wastes of funding and intelligence failure regarding 9/11.
By Zoe Kaufmann
January 30, 2018
Members of the local Macedonia Baptist Church are disrupting plans for a new self-storage unit on River Road with allegations that a historic African American cemetery is located under part of the land. While the Montgomery County Planning Board approved construction plans for Westbard Self-Storage in December, this is the second such controversy in just under a year.
January 30, 2018
Local social media personality Amanda Rome West explains how she uses social media, vlogging and yoga instruction to increase her fanbase and make career advancements.
January 30, 2018
We shouldn’t bring back final exams, but reviewing the year’s material is crucial for retaining knowledge. As a result, in the week where final exams used to reside, Whitman should have a “project week” in classes that used to have final exams. Having this week would ensure students retain knowledge and give teachers extra time to grade.
