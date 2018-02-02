The Yale Whiffenpoofs a capella group visits Whitman, performs for students By Maeve Trainor The Yale Whiffenpoofs, the oldest collegiate a capella group in the country, performed for Whitman students Feb. 1.

State of the Union Review By Arthur Varner President Donald J. Trump delivered his annual State of the Union address Jan. 30. The Black & White looked at Trump's main points and reactions to the speech.

Viking’s hockey tie BCC 4-4 By Ariana Faghani The Viking’s ice hockey team (3-7-2) tied to the BCC Barons 4-4 on Saturday Night. T...

Girls basketball squeaks past Churchill 42–37 By Max Gersch The girls basketball team (9–8) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs in a tight 42–37 gam...

Whitman cancels free SAT, provides redeemable vouchers By Ivy Xun MCPS canceled a free SAT test for juniors scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, primarily because the test didn’t offer a writing portion. Whitman planned to administer the test during the school day.

MCPS: Allow access to personal email accounts By Ella Atsavapranee MCPS should allow students to access their personal email accounts on the Chromebooks. Access to one’s personal account at school is necessary for educational purposes and ensures students’ online privacy.

Streaming services grow in popularity By Elyssa Seltzer As music and TV streaming services have reached the forefront of the entertainment industry, they’ve also become a main source of entertainment for teachers and students alike.

It’s time to make a change in gymnastics culture By Elea Levin Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman testified on Jan. 19 as part of a victim statement to Larry Nassar, the Team USA, USA Gymnastics (USAG) and Michigan State Gymnastics doctor who repeatedly molested and sexually abused her.

Former high-ranking NSA official reflects on life after whistleblowing By Zoe Kaufmann The former NSA senior executive, Air Force veteran and security technology expert has been both vilified and deified for his exposure of the NSA’s warrantless wiretapping of domestic surveillance program, massive wastes of funding and intelligence failure regarding 9/11.

Planned storage business reignites cemetery controversy By Zoe Kaufmann Members of the local Macedonia Baptist Church are disrupting plans for a new self-storage unit on River Road with allegations that a historic African American cemetery is located under part of the land. While the Montgomery County Planning Board approved construction plans for Westbard Self-Storage in December, this is the second such controversy in just under a year.

Q&A: Social media personality Amanda Rome West By Julia McGowan Local social media personality Amanda Rome West explains how she uses social media, vlogging and yoga instruction to increase her fanbase and make career advancements.