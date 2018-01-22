Girls Basketball dominates Einstein

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Girls basketball team (7–6) thrashed the Einstein Titans, 62–20. The team got out to a fast start in the first half, draining threes left and right. The offensive onslaught continued throughout the game, and by the third quarter the Vikes had racked up 55 points. The team’s output dropped in the fourth quarter, but its stout defense held Einstein to just eight points in the second half.

The three pointers were the theme of the game, and by the end the Vikes had made 11, led by guard Elyse Lowet with 5, and guard Brooke Gumataotao with 4.

The team plays again away against BCC on Jan. 22.

Elyse Lowet is a sports writer for the Black and White.