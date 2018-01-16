Indoor track represents in Montgomery Invitational
Indoor track competed in the Montgomery Invitational over the weekend, a tournament consisting of 110 teams from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC. The division with the most representation was Whitman’s division, Maryland 4A.
The team had fewer top finishes than usual at their last outing on January 13th. The team’s best results came from junior Breanna McDonald and sophomore Alicia Lauwers. McDonald finished 16th in the 1600 meter race, while Lauwers finished 16th in the 3200 meter race. The race was a new season record for Lauwers.
The team’s next meet is the MCPS Championships on Jan. 17.
