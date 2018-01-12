Girls basketball holds on against Wheaton

By Max Gersch

The girls basketball team (6–5) beat the Wheaton Knights in a closer than expected, 44–30 victory. The first quarter had sloppy play from both teams and was marred by turnovers and missed passes, but the Vikes hit their shots on offense and took a commanding 16–4 lead. There was more of the same in the second quarter, but Wheaton started to get into a rhythm offensively and closed the gap to four points. In the second half both teams came out firing and the game went back and forth with both teams clicking on offense. The game slowed down late in the fourth as the Knights desperately fouled to try and stop the clock, but the Vikes stopped the Knights’ late game surge and came out on top. The Vikes play again away against Churchill tonight on Jan. 12.

By Eric Neugeboren

By Becca Mills

Community member Jaimie Mertz, founder of Red Bandana Bakery, hopes to change that. Mertz started with an online store and booths at farmers markets, where people would often approach her about gluten-free food accommodations. In response to a clear demand for culinary alternatives, she opened her first bakery complete with a gluten-free kitchen on Wisconsin Ave Nov 11.

By Jessie Solomon

In their second back-to-back game, the boys basketball team (6‒5) pummeled the Wheaton Knights (3‒7) in a 78‒58 victory. Throughout the game, the Vikes remained a steady lead, scoring 21 points in the first and second quarters, and then scoring 18 points in the third and fourth quarters. In total, the Vikes scored a total of 9 three’s. Both guards Alex Sanson and Joey Squeri scored above 20 points, with Sanson getting 25 points and Squeri dropping 21. The Vikes hope to continue this win streak in their next game against the Churchill Bulldogs on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Joey Squeri is a sports editor for the Black and White.

By Matthew van Bastelaer

The indoor track team ran at the Southern Maryland Indoor Classic on Saturday, Jan. 6. The girls team had a number of exceptional finishes, led by winning the 4x800 meter relay. The girls 4x800 meter win was the team’s best finish. The team consisted of junior Breanna McDonald, sophomores Elizabeth Sklaire and Alicia Lauwers, and senior Jenan El-Hifnawi. They finished with a time of 10:14.14, beating out Atholton High School from Columbia, MD by just .73 seconds. Other impressive performances came from freshman Mia Friedman in the 55 meter hurdles, the girls 4x200 meter relay, the girls 4x400 meter relay, as well the boys 4x200m relay. The team’s next meet is at the Montgomery Invitational on Jan. 13.

By Julie Rosenstein

Boys and girls basketball played B-CC rivals January, 3. Boys lost 38-50 and Girls won 56-51. For more on the close games, check out the full stories

By Maddy Frank

Bethesda’s changes are controversial—many long-time and some young residents wish Bethesda was still the small, quiet suburban town it once was. All things considered, though, the expansion has brought more vibrancy to Bethesda and stimulated its economy. This growth should be applauded and encouraged.

By Cameron Jones

The wrestling team participated in the Patriot Classic tournament on Saturday, earning fourth place out of seventeen high school teams. After placing thirteenth in the same tournament last year, this year the Vikings made big improvements, The Vikings scored 155.5 points in the meet, after earning 58 points last season. Overall, the team had place top 6 in their weight classes this year, including John Luke Iglesias; 1st, Yussef Zaki; 2nd, Sebastian Turkewitz and Tom Wilmarth; 3rd, and John Mackall; 4th. With such an improvement, the meet was a good sign for the season ahead, as the team performs more in dual meets.

By Max Gersch

The girls basketball team (5–5) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars 44–31. The Vikes came out on fire in the first quarter, outscoring the Cougars 16–4, but the scoring slowed down in the second quarter as the Vikes only managed 7 points to close out the half with a 23–17 lead. After the break the Cougars resurged on their offense, matching the Vikes point for point in the third quarter, but the Vikes shut the door on QO with a dominant fourth quarter. Most of the Vikes offense came from guard Brooke Gumataotao, who scored a career high 21 points, including five threes. The Vikes play again on Jan. 10 at home against the Wheaton Knights at 7:15.

By Jessie Solomon

In a makeup game due to the early release on Monday, the boys basketball team (5‒5) dominated the Quince Orchard Cougars (5‒5) in a 69‒58 win. At the end of the third quarter, the game was all tied up at 47‒47. Fortunately for the Vikes, the team was able to pull through in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cougars 22‒11. Guard Alex Sanson had a phenomenal game, dropping 29 points behind five three pointers and six buckets inside the arc, emaking him the game’s top scorer. Sanson finished two points behind his Whitman career high, which was 31 points last season. The Vikes look to extend their win streak in their game tonight on the road against the Wheaton Knights at 7:15 p.m.

By Elyse Lowet

The Swim and Dive team (1–2) fell to a very tough Churchill Bulldogs team with an overall score of 154–216. The Bulldogs came out on top due to a depth in the pool. They often secured multiple scoring places in each event even if they didn’t take first in events. Swimming The women were led by junior Sophie Reilly, who took first place in both the 100 Yard Freestyle and 200 Yard IM, and senior Lena Redisch who won the 200 and 500 Yard Freestyle. Junior Sarah Johnson also put in several important heats for the team, including the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle relay. The spotlight of the men’s team was the their A 200 freestyle relay, which currently has yet to lose to any 200 free relay this season. Junior Danny Calder and freshman Kyle Lawson were the top swimmers, putting in numerous high finishes on top of their performances in the 200 free relay. Diving The Vikes dominated took first place in both the girls and boys 1 Meter dive. Junior Naomi Douek won with a total of 150.80 points, 26.65 points above the second place finisher. For the boys, senior Jared Lesley edged out his opponents, totalling 148.50 points.

By Lily Friedman

MCPS schools will close two and one-half hours early Jan. 8 due to emergency weather conditions. Administrators adjusted schedules to accommodate the change. All after-school activities are cancelled.