Girls basketball holds on against Wheaton
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
84 total views, 0 views today
The girls basketball team (6–5) beat the Wheaton Knights in a closer than expected, 44–30 victory.
The first quarter had sloppy play from both teams and was marred by turnovers and missed passes, but the Vikes hit their shots on offense and took a commanding 16–4 lead.
There was more of the same in the second quarter, but Wheaton started to get into a rhythm offensively and closed the gap to four points.
In the second half both teams came out firing and the game went back and forth with both teams clicking on offense. The game slowed down late in the fourth as the Knights desperately fouled to try and stop the clock, but the Vikes stopped the Knights’ late game surge and came out on top.
The Vikes play again away against Churchill tonight on Jan. 12.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.