Boys basketball fails to hang on in rival game against BCC

By Jessie Buxbaum

The 2018-19 school calendar—approved by MCPS Policy Management Committee members and adopted by the Board of Education Nov. 14—shortens spring break from 10 days to six and designates only two planning days for teachers, one of which will coincide with Eid al-Fitr. It will also include days off on Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah.

By Max Gersch

The girls basketball team (4–4) defeated crosstown rivals BCC (4–3) in a thrilling 56...

By Jessie Solomon

In the first of two crosstown rivalry games, the boys basketball team (3‒4) fell sh...

By Elyse Lowet

Many siblings who are also teammates say they feel that since they grew up playing together, they know each other’s tendencies and are able to work together more naturally than unrelated teammates.

By Mira Dwyer

Thank you to administration and the counseling department for distributing free Krispy Kreme donuts to students and teachers Dec 22.

By Rebecca Hirsh

Rapper Logic referenced Whitman while performing his hit song “1-800-273-8255” at iHeart Radio station’s annual Jingle Ball concert Dec. 11. Logic’s mention comes after Whitman’s recent efforts to address mental health.

By Zoe Kaufmann

Whitman has long been regarded as one of the best public high schools in Maryland. Its rigorous curriculum prepares students well for college, and many continue on to achieve great success in the professional world as well. The Black & White reached out to some notable alumni, now at the very top of their fields, to ask about their memories of Whitman.

By Anna Gray

Last year, English teacher Ryan Derenberger introduced an election simulation into the AP English Language curriculum with the intent of encouraging students to apply rhetorical skills to a real life scenario. Lang teachers this year, however, expanded the simulation to incorporate AP Government (NSL) students to serve as the electoral college and interest groups in the project.

By Rebecca Hirsh and Zoe Kaufmann

The idea for the museum began as a final assignment in B-CC teacher David Lopilato’s IB Anthropology class last year. Lopilato asked his students to design hypothetical teenage culture museum exhibits, and the results left him so impressed that he decided to make them a reality.

By Jessica Buxbaum

The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to raise the countywide minimum wage to $15 per hour Nov. 7. The law will be implemented incrementally between 2021 and 2024 based on each individual business’ number of employees and will continue to increase beyond $15 to account for inflation.

By Cam Jones

The Vikings (1–1) triumphed over the Rockville Rams (0–3) by a score of 54–22 in the...