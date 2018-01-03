Boys basketball fails to hang on in rival game against BCC
In the first of two crosstown rivalry games, the boys basketball team (3‒4) fell short to the BCC Barons (5‒2) in a defensive showdown, losing 38‒50.
Both teams were slow to start in the first quarter, with the Vikes being up 9–8 at the end of the first. However, the Barons were able to get their offense going in the second half as they were able to get offensive rebounds and convert on second chances. The Vikes were still able to put in a tough defensive performance, despite a struggle on the boards, with BCC star guard Elijah Wood giving up ten turnovers.
The squad was unable to get their offense started on the same level as the Barons, although guard Alex Sanson was the top scorer with 12 points.
The Vikes play their next game at home against the Walter Johnson Wildcats on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
