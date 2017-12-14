Girls Basketball loses at home to Holy Child





Filed under Sports, Winter

The girls basketball team (0–2) lost its second game of the season 34–55 against the Holy Child Tigers (2–1).

In the first quarter the Vikes jumped out to a quick nine point lead on the strength of precise shooting and dominating the rebounds, but the Tigers came back at the end of the quarter to close the gap to two points.

In the second quarter the Tigers turned up their press and the Vikes had trouble in-bounding the ball and bringing the ball up the court. The Vikes’ only points in the quarter came from free throws and the half ended 24–18.

Things started to unravel in the third quarter and the Tigers started to pull away, almost doubling their score from the first half. The pressure continued into the fourth quarter, and the Vikes couldn’t retake control of the game.

The squad will look to pick up their first win of the season on Friday away against Springbrook.