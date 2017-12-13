Boys basketball comes out on top in nailbiter against Landon





Filed under Sports, Winter

In an intense and close game against the Landon Bears (1‒2), the Vikes (1‒1) came out with the victory, winning 62‒59.

The Vikes trailed for much of the first half, entering the locker room behind 30–34. In the second half, the Vikes came out firing, scoring eight points in the first two minutes to take an early lead.

Guard Joey Squeri had an outstanding performance, scoring 20 points and shooting 7 for 9 at the free throw line. Guard Alex Sanson put in a strong shooting performance to stretch out the Bears, scoring 16 points with nine points coming from behind the line.

Towards the end of the game, a Bears technical foul and multiple strong defensive performances converted into free throws for the Vikes to stay ahead and close out the game.

The Vikes hope to continue this winning streak on Friday at 7:15 p.m. against the Springbrook Blue Devils.

