Cheer team falls in county championship
November 11, 2017
The cheer team placed fifth in the Division 2 county championship Oct. 28. Blake High School took third place, Churchill placed second, and Sherwood High School placed first in the competition.
This marks the first time that Whitman has ever competed in Division 2. In order to move to a higher division, a team must win the county championship of the lower division two years in a row, which Whitman did in Division 3 in the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons.
Junior Lindsay Keiser thought the team performed very well, citing one part in particular.
“I think the part in the middle where they all cheer without the music came out really well and really clear,” Keiser said.
Junior Gabby Helf, a fan, enjoyed the team’s reactions to their performance.
“I liked how they were so happy at their performance, some of them in tears” Helf said.
Gaithersburg High School’s support won the spirit award, but Whitman’s fans turned out in full force.
“Our school had a lot of pep,” sophomore Rowan Mohan said. “It was very cool to see the unity of our county.”
