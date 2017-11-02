Two singles players enter as doubles team in regional tournament, lose in finals
November 2, 2017
Filed under Sports
This past week, first singles player Sarinah Wahl and second singles player Eve Gold entered as a doubles team into the MCPS regional tournament. After making it to the finals, the duo fell to one of the Wootton Patriots’ two teams in the tournament.
During round one of the competition, the Vikes had a bye, so their playing did not begin until Tuesday. In the quarterfinals, the team went up against the Patriots’ other team and dominated in two sets, winning 6‒2 and 6‒1.
On Wednesday, in the semifinals, the duo continued to dominate against the Blair Blazers, winning in two sets, 6‒2 and 6‒1.
In their final match against the Patriots, the Vikes lost in two sets, 5‒7 and 4‒6.
The Vikes tennis season will continue at states on Memorial Day weekend.
