Volleyball loses to BCC in dig pink game





Filed under Fall, Sports

The girls volleyball team (5–7) fell to the B-CC Barons (9–2) in a dramatic four set match. The game was the team’s annual fundraiser for breast cancer awareness month.

The first set was tightly contested, with both teams trading slim leads, but with the score tied 15–15, the Barons pulled away and scored 10 of the next 11 points to win the set 25–16.

The Barons fielded a tall lineup and the Vikes had trouble stopping their offense in the first set.

“We need to work on our blocking against taller teams so that our defense can read them better,” captain Lauren Oppenheim said.

In the second set the barons jumped out to a quick seven point lead, but the Vikes fought back and tied the score at 19–19. The Barons would go on to win the set 25–23.

The third set marked a turning point for the Vikes’ offense. The team’s hitters came out aggressively and the team stormed to a 14–3 lead that turned into a 25–13 victory.

Oppenheim said that the team was more mentally focused in that set and the focus led to fewer errors.

“We were more mentally present, and also our blockers were more on time,” Oppenheim said. “I think we brought more energy to that set, which really helped, and our sets were very on, there were no fault sets, which made it really easy to get kills.”

The third set was a tense back and forth battle, but the Barons claimed the set 25–20.

The team plays away at Poolesville (6–5) on Thursday.