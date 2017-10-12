Girls tennis crushes Sherwood
The girls tennis team (8‒3) swept the Sherwood Warriors (3‒7) in an overwhelming 7‒0 victory.
Coming off their win against the Churchill Bulldogs on Friday, this victory brought the Vikes to a four game win streak. Many players swept their sets as well, including second singles player Eve Gold, who won her first set 6‒0.
The team will hit the road to take on the Poolesville Falcons on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
