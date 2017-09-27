Cross Country continues to perform well at DCXC
The cross country team won two of the eight races at the Pacers Running DCXC Invite last weekend at Kenilworth Park in DC. Each race was separated by grade and gender consisting of teams from all around the DMV area and Whitman finished in the top 25 teams of all but one race.
The two winning teams were the junior boys, led by the top male runner, Aaron Bratt, and the sophomore girls, led by Alicia Lauwers. Bratt finished second in his race, and Lauwers finished fourth.
The team’s next meet is the Great American Cross Country Invitational at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary, NC on Oct. 7.
