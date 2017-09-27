Cross Country continues to perform well at DCXC

By Camerynn Hawke

To combat stress, some students have turned to sleeping pills to fall asleep more easily and enable them to relax.

By Matthew van Bastelaer

The cross country team won two of the eight races at the Pacers Running DCXC Invite last weekend at Kenilworth Park in DC. Each race was separated by grade and gender consisting of teams from all around the DMV area and Whitman finished in the top 25 teams of all but one race.

By Jessica Buxbaum

Several students found creative ways to join the nationwide relief effort in response to Hurricane Harvey, a Category 3 storm which struck Houston Aug. 25, and Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm which struck Florida Sept. 10. The two storms left a total of over 150 people dead, according to the Miami Herald and The Washington Post.

By Sydney Miller

The Georgetown Branch Trail, a section of the Capital Crescent Trail running from downtown Bethesda to Silver Spring, will be closed for the next four to five years due to Purple Line construction. Many community members have protested and filed lawsuits against the Federal Transit Administration over the closure.

By Ariana Faghani

The Vikings Boys soccer team (2–1–1) tied 1–1 after two overtimes against the BCC Barons (5–0–1) in the Battle of Bethesda.

By Matthew van Bastelaer

The golf team lost their first match of the season Sep. 25, placing second against Churchill, Quince Orchard, and Northwest. Whitman’s rival Churchill won with 147 strokes to Whitman’s 151. Quince Orchard followed with 162 and Northwest finished with 171.

By Eric Neugeboren

Congressman John Delaney (D-6) announced his candidacy July 28 for the 2020 presidential election, making him the first official candidate to do so.

By Elyse Lowet

VS Einstein Girls soccer (3–1) defeated the Einstein Titans (1–4–1) in a 3–2...

By Jessie Solomon

As part of a national tour, the NBC Sunday Night Football Bus made its way to Jerome Marco Stadium on Friday night for the Vikes football game against the Churchill Bulldogs. The bus was stationed outside the stadium from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m.

By Matthew van Bastelaer

Since 2001, the boys varsity soccer team has faced one of the best teams in the nation each year. Though the record of the matchup doesn’t show it (1–17), the game versus Whitman always presents a challenge to St. Benedict's Preparatory School boys soccer team.

By Elyse Lowet

Girls soccer (2–1) fell to rival B-CC Barons (4–0) 2–0 Monday night in the third annual Battle of Bethesda.

By Jessie Solomon

In an overwhelming victory, the girls tennis team (5‒2) dominated the Rockville Rams (3‒3) in Friday’s match, winning 7‒0.