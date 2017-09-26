Golf team suffers first loss of the season
The golf team lost their first match of the season Sep. 25, placing second against Churchill, Quince Orchard, and Northwest. Whitman’s rival Churchill won with 147 strokes to Whitman’s 151. Quince Orchard followed with 162 and Northwest finished with 171.
The match, played at Bretton Woods golf course, was the team’s last regular season tournament. They finished the season in first place for the division, just four strokes ahead of Churchill.
Four Whitman players finished the season ranked in the top six in the county: senior Jordan Cornelius finished second, junior Kyle Nordheimer finished fourth, junior Amanda Levy finished fifth and sophomore Dugan McCabe finished sixth.
The coed team’s district championships is on Oct. 2 in Poolesville, and the girls district championships are on Oct. 4, in Laytonsville.
