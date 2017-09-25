September 22: Girls tennis sweeps Rockville
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In an overwhelming victory, the girls tennis team (5‒2) dominated the Rockville Rams (3‒3) in Friday’s match, winning 7‒0.
Each match by Vikes players ended quickly, leading to the match lasting nearly an hour and a half less than their normal matches. With this victory, the team was able to reach a four match win streak.
The squad will hit the road to take on the Richard Montgomery Rockets on Tuesday.
Leave a Comment
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.