The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

September 22: Girls tennis sweeps Rockville

Junior Emily Battan hits the ball across the court. The girls tennis team finished their last match strong, extending their win streak. Photo by Olivia Matthews.

Junior Emily Battan hits the ball across the court. The girls tennis team finished their last match strong, extending their win streak. Photo by Olivia Matthews.

By Jessie Solomon
September 25, 2017
Filed under Fall, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In an overwhelming victory, the girls tennis team (5‒2) dominated the Rockville Rams (3‒3) in Friday’s match, winning 7‒0.

Each match by Vikes players ended quickly, leading to the match lasting nearly an hour and a half less than their normal matches. With this victory, the team was able to reach a four match win streak.

The squad will hit the road to take on the Richard Montgomery Rockets on Tuesday.

 

Leave a Comment

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
September 22: Girls tennis sweeps Rockville