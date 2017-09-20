September 13, 15 and 16: Girls tennis loses to WJ, beats Northwest and Clarksburg

Close A Whitman tennis player returns a point. The girls tennis team, though losing a tough match to WJ by default, beat Northwest and Clarksburg. Photo by Olivia Matthews.

A Whitman tennis player returns a point. The girls tennis team, though losing a tough match to WJ by default, beat Northwest and Clarksburg. Photo by Olivia Matthews.





Filed under Fall, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Walter Johnson

In a close call, the girls tennis team (1‒2) fell to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (4‒0) at home last Wednesday 3‒4.

Despite tough offensive and defensive moves from the Vikes, the team was not able to pull out the victory. Because of Sasha McLeod’s injury in last Monday’s match, the squad had to shuffle their lineup to accommodate a missing player. But with lots of depth and senior leadership, the Vikes remain optimistic.

“The seniors have been helping out a lot,” doubles player Elise Gruehl said. “So that helps us become closer as a team.”

The Vikes plan to take on the Clarksburg Coyotes at home this Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Northwest

The girls tennis team had two matches this weekend Friday and Saturday. In Friday’s match, the Vikes (3‒2) defeated the Northwest Jaguars (3‒1) 5‒2, breaking the Vikes’ losing streak. The squad notched a second win in Saturday’s Game against the Clarksburg Coyotes (4‒1) in a 6‒1 victory, breaking the Coyotes four game winning streak.

The doubles teams in Friday’s game dominated the Jaguars, but Northwest singles players Radha Patel and Tracey Tran both defeated their opponents, giving them their only two points for the match.

Saturday, the Vikes felt better composed and warmed up to take on the Coyotes because of their match the previous day. The Vikes remain undefeated in their doubles matches, and hope to continue this streak as the year progresses.

The team will hit the road to take on the Blair Blazers Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.