Whitman Drama presents “Clue”

By Ashley Schreiber
November 18, 2025
Ana-Isabela Morales
Whitman Drama performed “Clue” from Nov. 13-15, presenting a fast-paced mystery inspired by the classic board game. 

The production cycled through a variety of rotating sets as the cast raced to uncover the identity of the killer. The story opened in a secluded mansion, where six guests assembled for a dinner party. When the host was found dead, all guests became suspects. 

The play ran in the auditorium, where the cast performed four shows from Thursday to Saturday. Each evening performance began at 7 p.m., and Saturday also included a 1 p.m. matinee. The performances drew strong attendance, and the show lasted a little over an hour and a half with no intermission. 

Senior Cooper Shultz, leader of set design, said creating the set was time-consuming and strenuous, yet rewarding in the end. 

“I started off earlier this summer, talking with the director about where to meet between our individual thoughts,” Shultz said. “I went through countless prototypes of the set, but we eventually settled on our final product and began working.”
 Tyler Herman directed the production, and the play featured a principal cast including senior Asha Tallapragada as Mrs. White, senior Zayn Gruters as Wadsworth and junior Ace Ritters as Yvette. 

Whitman Junior Cassidy Wolf said she found the set interesting, as it included different rooms, and she enjoyed the use of props.

“The plot was really exciting,” Wolf said. “I thought all of the different characters were super funny in the ways they interacted with each other.”

Whitman Drama is an award-winning program that produces at least three shows each year. With the 2025-2026 season being mystery-based, Clue is the first production of the school year.

Junior Grace Ersek is part of the marketing and social media team for the Whitman drama program, which she joined last year. She spoke about being part of the Whitman Drama community. 

“All of the actors are such good friends and have such a close bond,” Ersek said. “Joining Whitman Drama was the best decision of my life.”

