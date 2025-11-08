The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Flag football defeats the Wise Pumas 14–6 in the state semifinals

By Maya Defty
November 8, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko
The flag football team took down the Wise Pumas 14–6 Friday night at Ravens Stadium, advancing them into the state championship.

The Pumas started strong, scoring a touchdown early in the game to go up 6–0. Senior Abby Chen then scored Whitman’s first touchdown, and sophomore Rocky Cruz converted the extra point, putting the Vikes up 7–6. 

With the score being a one-point game at halftime, everything was on the line in the second half. The half began with a defensive struggle before the Vikes finally broke through. Freshman Marget Cooke scored a touchdown from the one-yard line, and Cruz again converted the extra point, pushing Whitman’s lead to 14–6. With Whitman’s defense standing strong, they kept the pumas from scoring the rest of the game. In the final minutes of the game, freshman Ella Schweighofer sealed the game with an interception, sending the Vikes to the State championship.

The Vikes will face the Clarksburg Coyotes in the state finals at Ravens Stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Maya Defty
Maya Defty, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
