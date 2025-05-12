Montgomery County expands recycling program

Montgomery County announced an expansion of the curbside battery and electronic recycling program, April 4. The program plans to include more neighborhoods to promote sustainability and green initiatives throughout the county by the end of the year.

Specialized vendors will recycle electronics, while hazardous waste companies will handle battery recycling to recover valuable materials. Residents can schedule pickups for these items alongside their regular trash service by calling 311.

Batteries contain valuable, scarce resources like lithium and cobalt, making their recovery vital to reducing environmental harm and supporting a sustainable supply chain. The global battery production capacity doubled after 2022, driven by increasing international efforts to transition away from fossil fuels and rising demand for electric vehicles and energy storage.

When batteries degrade over time, they can emit harmful substances into the environment, particularly through leachates, which form when rainwater seeps through landfills and transports toxins into the soil. By diverting objects from landfills, recycling helps minimize the volume of waste available to generate leachates.

Story continues below advertisement

The initiative also addresses safety hazards, as overheated batteries, especially lithium-ion types, can catch fire and explode. To prevent such incidents, trained professionals will handle battery recycling in controlled settings.

Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection director Jon Monger emphasized the new initiative’s environmental benefits and practicality in a recent press conference.

“By providing convenient curbside pickup for electronic items and batteries, we’re not only making it easier for residents to recycle,” Monger said, “we’re also protecting the environment from the dangers these materials can pose when not properly disposed.”

In February, the Montgomery County Council approved the “Bring Your Own Bag” bill in efforts to reduce other types of waste. The bill banned plastic shopping bags at most stores in the county and doubled the paper bag tax for businesses. The county also banned Polystyrene packaging, commonly known as Styrofoam.

In a press conference, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich explained that the updated program will increase efficiency and accessibility to recycling services, promoting sustainable behaviors.

“Making the collection easy will encourage people to recycle more,” Elrich said. “That brings us closer to achieving our goal of aiming for zero waste and helps to create a cleaner, greener Montgomery County.”

Between 2022 and 2024, the county recycled over 3,700 tons of batteries and electronic devices, keeping them out of the waste stream. This progress highlights the growing awareness around waste production, and as the program expands, it aims to engage residents in more mindful recycling practices.

Environmental science teacher Colleen Roots said the program could raise individuals’ consciousness of their waste habits.

“I think it will encourage people to do things with more intention,” Roots said. “They will have to think more about what they’re putting in the waste bin.”

An estimated 75% of waste in the U.S. is recyclable, yet only 34% is recycled. On April 22, students at Whitman celebrated Earth Day by addressing human activity’s impact on the planet. As Maryland disposes 1.7 million tons of waste per year, some students are exploring ways to reduce the amount of trash produced.

Sophomore Parker Wizenberg said she worries about how people’s unintentional habits will affect the planet, especially as landfills grow and pollution worsens.

“The amount of trash we throw away is horrifying,” Wizenberg said. “This program is an important step in improving our waste output.”