Girls lacrosse annihilates Blake 23-3

The girls’ lacrosse team (5-3) defeated the Blake Bengals (1-6) 23-3 on Friday, extending their winning streak to five games.

The Vikes dominated from the opening draw, gaining an early lead and scoring consistently throughout both halves. Whitman also kept possession for most of the game, putting constant pressure on the outmatched Bengal defense and exhausting their players.

Seniors Quinn Foa, Kaitlin Lowy and Lisa Tessel, junior Keira Robinson and sophomore Paige Delano all scored multiple goals for the Vikes and led them to an impressive victory. Senior defenders Emily Crump and Rory McAfee helped snuff out Blake’s comeback attempts, and both also added goals of their own. The team spirit was immense, with junior Ella Kotelanski scoring the game’s 17th goal on her 17th birthday. The stadium erupted in cheers as “Dancing Queen” by ABBA played in celebration.

The Vikes hope to continue their winning streak away on Tuesday, April 22, where they match up against the Watkins Mill Wolverines.

Ella Kotelanski is a news editor for The Black & White