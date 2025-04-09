Baseball crushes Churchill 12-2

Baseball (6-2) destroyed the Churchill Bulldogs (2-7) 12-2, winning in a mercy in just five innings.

Offensively, everything was going right for the Vikes. The bats were getting hits left and right, and every starter got on base. In the second inning, Whitman exploded for five runs, with freshman Noah Caruso starting a six-hit rally. Seniors Cole Roman and Dorian Smith each drove in two runs with doubles. The offensive domination continued for the Vikes with a six-run fourth inning, highlighted by two-RBI doubles by seniors RJ Heller and Charlie Buckles.

Senior Sammy Berman pitched a gem on the mound, giving up zero earned runs in four innings with five strikeouts. Junior Max Schlossman came in for relief to pitch the game’s final inning.

The Vikes look to build off of this win away on Wednesday, April 9th, as they face Walter Johnson at 3:45 PM.