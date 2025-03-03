Swim and Dive competes at state championships

The boys’ swim team placed second in the state championship with a total of 245.5 points. The girls’ swim team placed third with a total of 229 points.

The boys’ dive team finished states in first place and fourth place. Senior James Skipper finished in first place with a total score of 450.95, and senior Sam Adelson finished in fourth place with a total score of 383.65.

The girls’ dive team finished states with a fourth-place finish from senior Anne Kessner, who got a score of 311.75.

On Saturday morning, the boys started their championship off with a sixth-place finish in the Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay with a team of senior Caleb Chen, sophomore Brandon Liu, senior Cam Groves and senior Luca Kantovitz Nociti. Their team scored a total of 26 points for the Vikes in their sixth-place finish. The boys got a fifth-place finish in the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle from senior Casper Svensson for his time of 1:42.85. In the Boys 200 Yard IM, the Vikes also got fifth place, this time from senior Charlie Conroy, who had a time of 1:54.54. The boys placed fifth and seventh in the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle. In fifth place, senior Graham Starr had a time of 21.81 and 14 points. Kantovitz was tied in seventh place with 11.5 points for his time of 21.88. The boys were able to get a top ten finish in the Boys 100 Yard Butterfly from Chenn who got a time of 53.42 and 7 points for the Vikes. The boys bounced back quickly with impressive second and fifth-place finishes in the Boys 100 Yard Freestyle. Svensson got second place with a time of 46.29 for 17 points, and Starr got fifth with a time of 47.77.

Story continues below advertisement

The boys continued their momentum with a third-place finish in the Boys 500 Yard Freestyle. Freshman Leopold Nurit placed third with a time of 4:32.70 for 16 points. The boys moved on with a stunning first-place finish in the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay. Swimmers Kantovitz, Starr, Svensson and junior Kyle Chenn got first with a time of 1:25.91 for 40 points. Sophomore Charlie Penn helped the Vikes score a top-ten finish in the Boys 100 Yard Backstroke with his time of 53.36 in tenth place. The boys were also able to get a top ten finish in the Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke from an 11-point performance by Kyle Chenn, who had a time of 59.69. The boys finished states with a great third-place finish in the Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. Swimmers Kantovitz, Kyle Chenn, Starr and Svensson recorded a time of 3:09.13 for 32 points.

The boys swim and dive team had an excellent 2025 season. While they weren’t able to place first in states, the team performed very well, and with a lot of young talent, the Vikes boys swimming team can make a splash again next year.

The girls began their championship off with a fourth-place finish in the Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay. Freshman Jisoo Yeou, senior Kristina Fleck, Julie Yang and Penelope Belknap were awarded 30 points for their time of 1:47.61 in fourth place. In the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle, the Vikes finished in ninth and tenth place, with sophomore Caitlin Groves in ninth and freshman Sophia Hughes in tenth. Yeou helped earn the girls 14 points in the Girls 200 Yard IM with her time of 2:09.12. The girls also got an impressive third-place finish in the Girls 50 Yard Freestyle from Belknap, who, with a time of 24.10, earned the Vikes 16 points. The girls got fifth place again in the Girls 100 Yard Butterfly with Yang’s time of 57.57 for 14 points and sixth place in the Girls 100 Yard Freestyle, with Belknap’s time of 53.06 for 13 points. In the Girls 500 Yard Freestyle, Hughes got the Vikes a top-ten finish with her time of 5:16.76 and nine points in ninth place. The girls bounced back quickly in the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay. Belknap Yang, Fleck and senior Chloe Green got the Vikes 34 points with their second-place time of 1:38.45. In the Girls 100 Yard Backstroke, the girls placed third and received 16 points from Yeou’s time of 58.35. The girls also got fifth place in the Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke with Yang, who got the Vikes 14 points with her time of 1:06.03. The girls ended their state championship meet with a sixth-place finish in the Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. With a time of 3:39.31, swimmers Caitlin Groves, sophomore Maika Lotsch, Yeou and Green got the Vikes 26 points.

The girls ended their season with a stunning third-place finish in the state championship. While the girls did not place first they still bounced back from their rocky regular season.