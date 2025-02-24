Boys Basketball crushes Damascus 65–49 in last game of regular season

The boys’ basketball team (17–3) defeated the Damascus Hornets (10–10) 65–49 on Friday night. This was a notable win not only because it was the final game of the regular season, but the win secured head coach Christopher Lun his 300th win for Whitman varsity basketball.

The Vikings began the game with a fast-paced energy, gaining a small lead in the first quarter. Whitman particularly excelled on defense, with numerous steals and deflects that interrupted the Hornets’ offensive rhythm. On offense, Whitman had steady but swift ball movement, executing at every play and leading 35–23 at the half. Senior Hayden Walsh and junior Bobby Zedak significantly contributed to this lead with several three-pointers throughout the entire game. Zedak played one of his best games to date and highlighted his and the teams’ success from Friday night.

“My teammates did an amazing job finding me when I was open and I felt extremely confident from the three-point line,” Zedak said. “Everyone gave great minutes and executed the game plan perfectly.”

The Hornets trailed behind by just a few points for the first few minutes of the second half, but the Vikings offense shut them down as the game progressed. Sophomore Max Williams took advantage of fouls, extending their lead with multiple free-throw opportunities.

The Vikings’ momentum this season has been unmatched; securing 17 total wins and for the first time in Whitman history, the central division champion title. To compete in the county championship game, the teams are decided by a coin toss. Unfortunately, Whitman lost the coin toss this year and Blake will be playing Northwest for the title. However, the Vikings will look to continue their success in playoffs in the upcoming weeks.