Boys Basketball shuts down Wootton 59–44 on senior night

By Kavya Rajani
February 17, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ basketball team (16–4) beat the Wootton Patriots (10–8) 59–44 on Friday night. 

Prior to the game, all nine seniors were celebrated for their final season playing Whitman basketball. Four out of the five starters were seniors, starting the game with energy and cheers from the crowd.
The game started slow for the Vikings, with the Patriots carrying the lead for most of the first quarter. This was Whitman’s second game against Wootton this season, previously beating them 80–52. The Vikes picked up momentum in the second quarter, but the score remained close. Both teams executed well on defense, limiting second-chance points or easy lay-ups. 

In the second half, Whitman shifted their offensive game and slowed the Patriots with increased defensive intensity. On offense, seniors Hayden Walsh and Evan Brown contributed several three-pointers to extend the Vikings lead. Senior Andrew Gray also dominated inside shots and quick points. Additionally, Whitman had numerous free throw opportunities that boosted both the score and team energy. It was not until the fourth quarter, however, that the game was in Whitman’s hands. The Vikings sealed the win with fierce defense, and the Patriots were unable to catch up. 

With just two games left in the regular season, Whitman currently stands at first in their region. The Vikings will look to continue their winning streak in another Battle of Bethesda against BCC on Feb 18, away at 5:30 pm.

