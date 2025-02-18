The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Girls Basketball squeaks by Wootton 62–57

By Ainsley Hollis
February 17, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ basketball team (14–4) demolished the Wootton Patriots 62–57 in a Valentine’s Day show-off on Friday night. 

Junior Kathryn Marquardt started the game hot when she scored the first ten points for the team. The team fouled a lot early on, putting Wootton in the bonus with four minutes left in the second. The Patriots started to push in the second quarter leaving the Vikes down 32–30 going into halftime. 

The Vikings came out ready to command the court in the third quarter. Junior Kaylah Tchoufa went on a run when she scored on multiple possessions in a row, putting the Vikes up by nine going into the fourth. Freshman Raquel Cruz hit two very important three-pointers to help out the team late in the game. Wootton continued to get desperate, racking up fouls, but not enough to stop the Vikes from securing the win. 

The Vikings will face their Bethesda rivals, B-CC for a rematch tomorrow night away in hopes of winning The Battle of Bethesda.

