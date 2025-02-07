Swim and Dive place second at Division Championships

The Boy’s and Girl’s swim and dive teams placed second in the 2025 Division Championship meet with 405 points from the boys and 396.5 points from the Girl’s.

The boys’ dive team placed first and third in the Men’s Open 1 Meter Diving (6 dives). Senior James Skipper’s first-place score of 294.60 awarded the boys 20 points, and Senior Sam Adelson got a score of 256.90 in third place for 16 points.

The Girl’s dive team placed first, third and fourth in the Women’s Open 1 Meter Diving (6 dives). Senior Annie Kessner got first place with a score of 218.85 for 20 points. Freshman Briley Silvola had 16 points for her score of 200.25. Junior Katya Peresunko placed fourth with a score of 193.60 for 15 points.

The boys’ swim team started their meet off with a fourth-place finish in the Men’s Open 200-yard Medley Relay for 32 points, but bounced back quickly with first and second-place finishes in the Men’s Open 200-yard Freestyle. Senior Casper Svensson got second place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:42.63 and 17 points, while freshman Leopold Nurit finished in third with a time of 1:44.70 and 16 points. The boys were not able to finish top five in the Men’s Open 200-yard IM, but were able to finish in fourth and fifth place in the Men’s Open 50-yard Freestyle. Junior Graham Starr placed fourth with a time of 22.00 for 15 points and senior Luca Kantovitz Nociti finished in fifth place with a time of 22.28 and 14 points. The boys were able to place third in the Men’s Open 100-yard Butterfly with Brandon Liu’s time of 52.50 which got them 16 points.

The boys placed fourth in the Men’s Open 100-yard Freestyle and second in the Men’s Open 500-yard Freestyle. Svensson got fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.65 for 15 points and Nurit finished second place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:35.83 for 17 points. The boys were able to finish top three in the Men’s Open 200-yard Freestyle Relay with a team of Kantovitz Nociti, junior Kyle Chen, Starr and Svensson. They got a total time of 1:28.46 for 32 points. The boys were not able to finish top five in the Men’s Open 100-yard Backstroke or the Men’s Open 100-yard Breaststroke, but still received some of the points from performances by senior Caleb Chen, Kyle Chen, senior Cam Groves and sophomore Charlie Penn. The boys finished their meet with a fourth-place finish in the Men’s Open 400-yard Freestyle Relay. The boys’ team of Kantovitz Nociti, Svensson, Nurit and Starr had a total time of 3:12.96 for 30 points.

The Girl’s swim team began their meet with a third-place finish in the Women’s Open 200-yard Medley Relay. Freshman Jisoo Yeou, senior Kristina Fleck, junior Julie Yang and sophomore Penelope Belknap finished with a combined time of 1:48.35 for 32 points. While the Girl’s were not able to get a top-five finish in the Women’s Open 200-yard Freestyle, they got fifth place in the Women’s Open 200-yard IM and second place in the Women’s Open 50-yard Freestyle. Yeou finished in fifth place, with a time of 2:11.81 and 13 points. Belknap finished in second place with a time of 24.71 for 16 points. The Girl’s finished in third in the Women’s Open 100-yard Butterfly, with a time of 56.83 and 16 points from Yang, and fifth place in the Women’s Open 100-yard Freestyle, with a time of 54.69 for 14 points from Belknap. The Girl’s got first place in the Women’s Open 500-yard Freestyle from freshman Sophia Hughes’ time of 5:14.50 for 20 points. The Girl’s placed third in the Women’s Open 200-yard Freestyle Relay and the Women’s Open 100-yard Backstroke. Belknap, Yang, sophomore Caitlin Groves and senior Chloe Green finished with a time of 1:40.14 for 32 points in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Yeou finished with a time of 59.95 for 16 points in the 100-yard backstroke. In the Women’s Open 100-yard Breaststroke, the Girl’s placed third and fifth with a time of 1:07.21 and 16 points in third place from Yang and a time of 1:07.65 from Fleck for 14 points. The Girl’s ended their meet with a third-place finish in the Women’s Open 400-yard Freestyle Relay for a time of 3:40.77 and 32 points from Groves, Yeou, Green and freshman Ashley Liu.