The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Equity in education: How QuestBridge levels the playing field for students

By Fiona Graham
February 10, 2025
@QuestBridge via X
QuestBridge, an entrepreneurial nonprofit founded in 1994, aims to help students attend college by matching high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with top colleges and universities.

Financial aid is a huge factor in deciding whether to go to college for students in the U.S., with 87.3% of college students receiving financial aid this year. However, it’s the institutions themselves that give aid, not the federal government. 

QuestBridge, an entrepreneurial nonprofit founded in 1994, aims to help students attend college by matching high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with top colleges and universities. The program requires applicants to earn primarily A’s in challenging courses in high school, plan to attend college in the fall, demonstrate a high literacy level and typically be from a household with a maximum income of $65,000.

Before October of their senior year, QuestBridge applicants must submit their full application, along with teacher recommendations, financial information, test scores, and their high school transcript. If accepted to the QuestBridge program, students “match” with one of their top schools through the National College Match during the Early Decision application round. They can apply for free, and if they match, they are awarded a full four-year scholarship. Applicants rank up to 15 of their top schools, hopefully matching with one. If the student’s first choice rejects them, they will then be reviewed by their second choice, and so on, until the student is bound to the first school to accept their application.

Current Davidson College sophomore Alyssa Jones learned about QuestBridge during September of her senior year through her college counselor.  Looking back on the application process, she said it was challenging but “absolutely worth it.” 

Story continues below advertisement

“QuestBridge has opened the door to countless opportunities to expand my education,” said current Davidson College sophomore Alyssa Jones. 

Jones and her friend were the first two people to ever “match” at their high school, allowing them to have experiences out of their home state. Jones was originally planning to attend the University of Texas at Austin, relying on in-state tuition, but matching with QuestBridge changed her plan for her future completely. 

If a student does not “match” during Early Decision, they can apply for QuestBridge’s Regular Decision round and receive their results during that round. Students can also apply during this cycle if they choose not to rank their top 15 colleges during the Early Decision round. There are no application fees, permitting more students to apply without financial concerns and allowing students to stand out. Since the start of QuestBridge, over 14,000 students have matched with a school.

Additionally, QuestBridge offers high school juniors opportunities to prepare for college through their College Prep Scholars Program. Juniors in the College Prep Scholars program receive advice on creating strong applications and giving the scholars opportunities such as summer program scholarships, admissions conferences, and writing workshops.

Applicants must meet all the same requirements as QuestBridge scholars. According to QuestBridge, juniors who participate in the prep program are six times more likely to match with a college once in the match program. In 2024, 3,911 high school juniors out of 16,000 were selected as College Prep Scholars.

QuestBridge also offers its alumni a graduate school match program. Alumni can apply for admission and scholarships to two-year, full-time MBA programs at schools such as Yale, Stanford and UChicago. In addition, QuestBridge offers free resources to the public, including worksheets on college rankings and preparation. 

While QuestBridge is an incredible opportunity for students, it does not guarantee admission to any school. It is highly competitive, with only around 30% of finalists matching with one of the schools they ranked. Nonetheless, it is a substantial opportunity for high-achieving students concerned about the financial burden of college.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Feature
Harriet Tubman was born into enslavement in Dorchester County, Maryland, in 1822. Tubman, whose birth name was Araminta Ross, was one of nine children of freeman Ben Ross and enslaved woman Harriet Ross.
Black American Heroes: Harriet Tubman
The cost of Super Bowl advertisements continues to rapidly increase as the event becomes a cornerstone for brand advertising. In the first Super Bowl, held in 1967, a 30-second ad cost around $40,000. In the 1990s a Super Bowl ad cost over $1 million, and in 2025, around $8 million.
Super Bowl commercials defy norms of marketing
In response to growing healthcare discrepancies in areas such as Johnston Square and Sandston-Winchester, Johns Hopkins Nursing School developed a new type of healthcare.
How a Baltimore City initiative improves healthcare equity one doorstep at a time
On Jan. 18, thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of D.C..
Thousands demand action at the D.C. People’s March
Originally approved to treat diabetes in 2017, semaglutide — the hormone found in Ozempic and GLP-1 medication — has become one of the most sought-after prescription drugs. Additionally, the number of prescriptions has nearly tripled each year since 2021.
Pharmaceutical weight loss drugs: Miracle or menace?
The game’s success should act as a wake-up call and an example for other game institutions and companies to create entertainment that not only respects its source material but also serves as new installments in a universe.
Indiana Jones swings back to glory: "The Great Circle" game succeeds where recent films failed
More in Spotlight
Football watchers were on high alert as the Chiefs prepared to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship. During the game, another slew of bad calls brought unprecedented outrage from fans.
Is the NFL really rigged?
The event featured cultural music, art and clothing presentations, a calligraphy practice table and food displays.
Photo of the Day, 2/6: Arab Arts Celebration
The Black & White's 2024 NFL Awards picks
The Black & White's 2024 NFL Awards picks
Here are The Black & White’s top five most iconic performances of the Recording Academy’s 2025 Grammy Awards.
The Black & White’s top five most iconic 2025 Grammy Performances
The Vikes became Maryland's first high school girls soccer team to win four consecutive state championships
The best Whitman sports moments of 2024
Health insurance companies profit from refusing to cover customers’ health care, which directly leads to the physical harm of many clients. Companies often claim that a service isn’t necessary or that the care is outside the provider’s network, profiting at the expense of American lives and well-being.
The fatal cost of America's profit-driven healthcare system
About the Contributor
Fiona Graham
Fiona Graham, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Cinnamon raisin