The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Boys Basketball falls to Seneca Valley 57–55

By Kavya Rajani
February 5, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ basketball team (10–3) suffered defeat against the Seneca Valley Eagles (7–5) 57–55 on Monday night, their second consecutive loss after falling to Richard Montgomery last week. 

Whitman started the game strong, getting an extensive lead in the first quarter, mainly from several fast lay-ups. Senior Sean Curran dominated the paint hitting quick shots and getting numerous rebounds. However, after a quick timeout in the last two minutes, the Eagles began to cut the score gap. The Vikings entered the second quarter leading just 16–13. 

The Vikings continued to lead throughout most of the game, but the game was very back and forth. Consistently missing at the free throw line (4–17), there were missed opportunities for Whitman to gain more points. Throughout the second half, the Eagles pushed the Vikings on both ends of the court, and despite being down for the majority of the game, Seneca Valley earned the lead late into the third quarter. 

In the final stretch of the game, Whitman continued to compete with sophomores Max Williams and Jack Wills overtaking the offensive side. With less than one minute left, the Vikings were down 54–52 but quickly came back to get on top 55–54 with 30 seconds left. In an insane buzzer-beater moment, the Eagles scored a three-pointer with just 3 seconds left in the game and claimed the win. 

Story continues below advertisement

Although this was a tough loss, the team was missing key senior players Titian DeRosa and Evan Brown.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Contrary to popular belief, the incentive to hire these women as coaches is far from just reaching diversity and inclusion quotas — for many head coaches, the new talent and successes that come from female perspectives are what they find necessary.
The changing face of coaching: Women taking the lead in male-dominated sports
Girls Basketball defeats Richard Montgomery 54–53 in overtime thriller
Girls Basketball defeats Richard Montgomery 54–53 in overtime thriller
Wrestling dominates Blair on senior night
Wrestling dominates Blair on senior night
Indoor Track competes in MCPS Championships
Indoor Track competes in MCPS Championships
Ice Hockey obliterates Upper Montgomery 8–0
Ice Hockey obliterates Upper Montgomery 8–0
Wrestling finishes second in tournament; wins two dual meets
Wrestling finishes second in tournament; wins two dual meets
About the Contributors
Kavya Rajani
Kavya Rajani, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? San Francisco
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus