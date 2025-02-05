Boys Basketball falls to Seneca Valley 57–55

The boys’ basketball team (10–3) suffered defeat against the Seneca Valley Eagles (7–5) 57–55 on Monday night, their second consecutive loss after falling to Richard Montgomery last week.

Whitman started the game strong, getting an extensive lead in the first quarter, mainly from several fast lay-ups. Senior Sean Curran dominated the paint hitting quick shots and getting numerous rebounds. However, after a quick timeout in the last two minutes, the Eagles began to cut the score gap. The Vikings entered the second quarter leading just 16–13.

The Vikings continued to lead throughout most of the game, but the game was very back and forth. Consistently missing at the free throw line (4–17), there were missed opportunities for Whitman to gain more points. Throughout the second half, the Eagles pushed the Vikings on both ends of the court, and despite being down for the majority of the game, Seneca Valley earned the lead late into the third quarter.

In the final stretch of the game, Whitman continued to compete with sophomores Max Williams and Jack Wills overtaking the offensive side. With less than one minute left, the Vikings were down 54–52 but quickly came back to get on top 55–54 with 30 seconds left. In an insane buzzer-beater moment, the Eagles scored a three-pointer with just 3 seconds left in the game and claimed the win.

Although this was a tough loss, the team was missing key senior players Titian DeRosa and Evan Brown.