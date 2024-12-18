Boys Basketball wipes the floor with Poolesville 68–31

The boys’ basketball team (4–1) demolished the Poolesville Falcons (0–4) 68–31 on Tuesday night. The Vikings had a slow start on offense, missing a lot of open shots in the first half. However, Whitman’s defensive energy carried strongly throughout the game.

The Vikes gained a quick lead by forcing the Falcons into taking contested shots. Both junior Bobby Zedak and senior Andrew Gray had three steals, draining Poolesville’s energy on every play. The Vikings gained momentum in the second half, picking apart the Falcons’ defense and dominating the paint. Whitman controlled the game with fluid ball movement, consistently making outside shots. Senior Evan Brown had a team-high of 12 points, governing the lane to his advantage.

Throughout the game, Poolesville’s coach constantly argued with the referees and even lashed out at a Whitman player. After the game, the coach rudely approached the player and had to be held back by other staff. Despite the rough scene for the Falcons, the Vikings finished the game beating Poolesville by over 30 points.

The Vikings will look to continue their winning streak against the Landon Bears on Thursday, home at 7:15 p.m.