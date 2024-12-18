The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Defying expectations: ‘Wicked’ soars on the big screen

By Cate Cirivello
December 18, 2024
Premiering on Broadway in 2003, the “Wicked” musical is the fourth-longest-running Broadway production in history. The film was based on the musical and the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire and hit theaters Nov. 22 after intense anticipation from fans. 

In the enchanting land of Oz, intricately designed emerald towers sparkle as munchkins frolic through vast fields of tulips. But under Oz’s extravagant exterior, not everything is as it seems — something wicked is at play. “Wicked: Part One” explores the untold backstory of the witches from “The Wizard of Oz,” challenging the widely perceived notion that people are entirely good or evil.

The film is the first of a two-part adaptation and stays remarkably faithful to the original stage production. Although the musical has the same run time of nearly three hours, the movie focuses on just the first half, developing the characters more thoroughly in comparison. 

The narrative focuses on Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and her journey as an outsider in Oz, marginalized because of her green skin — a parallel of real-world nuances of racism and intolerance. The plot traces her evolution from a misunderstood outcast into an exile with her famous title, the “Wicked Witch of the West,” exploring her complex friendship with the more popular and accepted witch, Glinda (Ariana Grande), along the way. 

The film’s release was accompanied by an extensive marketing campaign, including partnerships with over 400 brands such as Starbucks, Crocs, Walmart, and H&M. While the almost overwhelming promotional effort has sparked concerns about market oversaturation, it has undeniably established a strong visual identity for the film that resonates with its vibrant character aesthetics — particularly the iconic pink and green associated with the leads.

From the outset, “Wicked” captivates with stunning visuals, setting a whimsical theme that persists throughout the movie. The film opens in the mesmerizing land of Oz, where viewers see Dorothy strolling about the iconic yellow brick road. The meticulous attention to production design, costuming and strategically muted color grading contribute to a grand yet realistic aesthetic.

Director Jon M. Chu, best known for his comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” prefers using real-life sets rather than relying on digital effects. The use of expansive practical sets like the Emerald City and Munchkinland created a tangible and immersive experience that pays homage to the Broadway production while elevating the cinematic experience.

Erivo and Grande deliver standout performances despite initial public skepticism regarding their casting. Erivo, a seasoned Broadway performer and 2016 Tony Award winner for her performance in “The Color Purple,” exhibited powerful vocals brimming with intensity and emotion, particularly in the climactic finale “Defying Gravity.” The striking imagery of Elphaba soaring above the Emerald City against a thundering backdrop symbolizes her liberation and defiance against oppression — although Chu’s awkward inclusion of dialogue during the song somewhat hinders the moment’s power. The choreography in numbers like “What is This Feeling” is visually satisfying and artfully utilizes elements of the physical environment well. During “Dancing Through Life,” sung by Jonathon Bailey as Prince Fiyero, students flip and hang off revolving ladders while making the dance seem effortless.

American popstar Grande, whose casting was met with doubt, surprised audiences with her charmingly accurate portrayal of the bubbly Glinda, seamlessly blending comic timing with sincerity. While some acting moments felt slightly corny, they effectively captured the essence of the musical’s expressive style.

In a delightful nod to the musical’s roots, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth — the first to play Elphaba and Glinda on Broadway — make a cameo appearance during the film. Their inclusion not only pays a thoughtful homage to their iconic performances but also serves as a bridge between generations of fans, celebrating the legacy of  “Wicked” while introducing it to newer, younger audiences. 

Despite some critiques regarding pacing — particularly around certain musical numbers dragging too long — the chemistry between Erivo and Grande is one of the film’s main highlights. Their relationship evolves beautifully on and off the screen, capturing both the joy and struggles of their unlikely friendship, one the public has watched develop through the press tour and social media promotions. 

“Wicked” transcends the stage and screen, offering a powerful exploration of identity, friendship and morality. The film’s vibrant visuals and emotionally charged performances make for a lasting impact, leaving viewers pondering the timeless question of what it truly means to be wicked. As the credits roll and the haunting closing refrain of “Defying Gravity” lingers, it’s evident that “Wicked” is far more than a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” but proof that even the most familiar stories can surprise, inspire and redefine.

