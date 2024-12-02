The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Tatte Bakery & Café opens in Westbard Square

By Katja Treadwell
December 2, 2024
Nikhita Dass
Tatte Bakery & Café officially opened its newest location in Bethesda’s Westbard Square Nov. 21. The opening marks the chain’s second location in Montgomery County, arriving three years after its initial debut in the area.

The fast-casual bakery, located on the ground floor of the Westbard complex, offers baked goods and sandwich options alongside coffees and teas. Its menu features Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and European-inspired dishes, including shakshuka and halloumi. 

Customer Madison Herndon said she enjoys visiting Tatte in Downtown Bethesda for its unique atmosphere and looks forward to seeing what the new location will offer.

“I’ve been waiting for this opening for a year because of their food and interesting coffee concoctions,” Herndon said. “Tatte has really nice seating with a beautiful mid-century modern feel to it.”

Israeli-born founder and former film producer Tzurit Or opened the first Tatte Bakery & Café 16 years ago from her home kitchen in Boston. Since then, Or and her team have grown the brand to 26 Boston locations and 15 in the Washington, D.C. area. 

Or’s vision for Tatte stems from its humble beginnings, focusing on creating a sense of comfort and community for its customers. 

The DMV’s third Tatte location—and Bethesda’s first—is a 4,000-square-foot café at 7276 Wisconsin Avenue. Since opening in March 2021, it has drawn significant attention. Westbard location Manager Elizabeth Chae hopes to replicate that success in the area.

“We stand out in the food that we produce and that our team members are top-notch in hospitality because they’re trained right for that,” Chae said. “We want to genuinely provide good experiences to the customers.”

By establishing itself in the Westbard complex, Chae hopes to fulfill Or’s mission of cultivating community through great foods and pastries. 

Junior Rachel Robin also said she believes the Tatte Bakery & Café is a positive addition to the nearby community.
 “Tatte Bakery will give a lot of young people a place to hang out,” Robin said. “We haven’t had something like this for a while because of the construction, so the addition is really welcoming.”

 Regency Center Corps, the company overseeing the Westbard complex’s refurbishment, began construction on the Westbard Shopping Center in 2021. In February, the company announced that Tatte had signed a lease for space in the complex. The project’s first phase included the Giant Food grocery store, located above Tatte, the complex’s newest addition. 

As the remaining construction phases continue with expected completion in 2027, new openings like Silver and Sons BBQ and Westbard Dental are also on the horizon. In the meantime, Tatte Bakery & Café remains open, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner options.



