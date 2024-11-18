Girls Soccer makes history as they win fourth consecutive state championship 3–0 against Crofton

The girls’ soccer team crushed the Crofton Cardinals 3–0 in the state finals to bring home the Vikes’ seventh state championship win. The Vikings made history as the first team ever in Maryland to bring home four straight state championships. They closed out their undefeated season on a high note at Loyola University of Maryland.

There was tense energy knowing what was on the line and Crofton took advantage of it early, forcing the ball down the field pining for an early goal. Once the Vikings were aware of their tactics, they made sure to play their strongest game. Junior Kennedy Eva-Buckner had a scoring opportunity when she flew down the field, dodging Cardinals left and right. The Crofton defense blocks her shot but it doesn’t stop there. Minutes later senior captain Evelyn Javers moved up the field with the ball keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. She just missed, but the attempt shook Crofton’s defense, losing them confidence in being able to hold the Vikes.

Towards the end of the half, both teams were itching to score a goal, causing violence to break out. Grabbing and pushing from both teams only fired them up more. After a back-and-forth half, the score was tied at 0–0 at the end of the first half.

The Vikings start the second half with a new competitive energy. Right out of the gate, the girls seem to be more confident and aggressive, with Eva-Bucker using her elusive skills to break some Crofton ankles. The Cardinals were not settling for the loss as they started to get aggressive with Whitman. Junior Chiara Laya Ferrari starts taking hits from the Cardinals and the ball, eventually gaining Crofton a yellow card.

With 23 minutes left in the half Javers took a shot, but it hit the goalkeeper’s hands and went into the air. Senior Renee Miller received the ball and kicked it in the air where Eva-Buckner headed it into the goal to break the tie. Just minutes later Javers finds herself face-to-face with the Crofton goalie and is flawlessly able to find the back of the net giving the Vikes a 2–0 lead with 20 minutes left. Eva-Buckner, even more fired up after the sudden lead, stole the ball from the Cardinals at every opportunity. Senior goalie Skye Pratt makes an incredible save with 10 minutes left, ensuring that the game will not even come close. But Javers was not done.

With eight minutes remaining she found herself dribbling the ball down the pitch, as she swiftly shot the ball past the Crofton goalie, the goalie not even making a save attempt. Time slowly ticks away and the Whitman Vikings are crowned state champions.

Javers reflects on the game, saying “losing wasn’t an option. The whole team gave this game their everything.”

Congratulations to the team, but especially to seniors Ava Anderson, Evelyn Javers, Faith Gardner-Johnston, Isabel Cummings, Jasmin Jabara, Malaika Gopal, Michaela Colonna, Olivia Hansel, Renee Miller, Sascha Beasley, Skye Pratt and Sophie Castleberry for an amazing high school career.