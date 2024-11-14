Field Hockey falls to Crofton 3–0 in State Semifinals

The field hockey team (14–2) suffered a heartbreaking 3–0 loss against Crofton in the State Semifinals.

The game was intense from the start, as Whitman knew that their opponents were the defending state champions. The first quarter started out hot with both teams bringing their all, however, Crofton dominated. But their dominance didn’t stop Whitman from gaining multiple strokes and corners attempting to score. These shots were stopped by Crofton’s Ryleigh Osborne, a dominant nationally-ranked goalie. As the game continued into the second quarter the score continued to stay 0–0. The Vikings played tight defense, making it hard for Crofton to score. By the end of the first half, Crofton had earned a total of 10 corner shots, due to fowls on Whitman.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Crofton was able to score putting them up 1–0, putting Whitman in a difficult position. The Vikes closed out the quarter with many opportunities to score through corners and strokes but were unable to get on the board.

Within the final quarter of the game, off one of the corners, Crofton scored another goal. This meant that with 10 minutes remaining, the girls had to secure two or more goals to proceed to playoffs and win the game. However, playing a hard game with two minutes remaining, Crofton scored off of a stroke, ending the game on a 3–0 win.

Although a devastating loss the Vikes had a hard-fought run only losing in one regular season game and one playoff game.