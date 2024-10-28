Girls Soccer crushes Churchill 6–2 in regional semi-finals

The undefeated girls’ soccer team (13–0) crushed the Churchill Bulldogs 6–2 in their first playoff game.

After the Bulldogs beat Gaithersburg in the regional quarter-finals they were looking for another win. This was a quick-paced game, with both teams pining for the win. The Bulldogs’ game plan was to start with a strong offense to take out Whitman’s defense and they were able to do just that when they scored ten minutes into the first half. Senior captain Evelyn Javers almost evened the score quickly after as she hit the crossbar in a goal attempt, showing everyone that the Vikings are capable of scoring on the Bulldogs. The ball traveled from defense to defense as both teams tried to find the back of the net. The Bulldogs were playing tight defense, but not tight enough when freshman Sofia Tomita was able to find the back of the net with an assist from Javers. But this was just the start, minutes later junior Kennedy Eva-Buckner kicked the ball over the goalie’s head giving the Vikings the lead. Continuing the energy, the Bulldog’s defense began to slip up when Churchill’s goalie lost track of the ball, and sophomore Ruby Coune found the back of the net making the score 3–1.

The student section was roaring going into the second half, with Whitman’s spirits high and Churchill’s spirits lacking as they felt the win slipping away. Eva-Buckner almost regained the momentum for the Vikings when she took a shot on goal but was saved. Then, minutes later, she took another shot that found the back of the net, giving the Vikings a comfortable lead. The Vikings had many more shots on goal letting the Bulldogs know they are not done scoring. With twenty minutes left in the half Eva-Buckner stole the ball from the Bulldogs finding herself dribbling the ball down an open field. The only thing between her and the goal was the goalie, whom she easily surpassed when she shot and scored. Eva-Buckner led the team in goals this game and completed her third hat-trick of the season. Churchill was able to score one more time, but senior Olivia Hansel responded with a goal to secure the win for the Vikings.

The Vikings are on their way to securing another state championship title as they play Quince Orchard on Tuesday at home at 6:15 p.m. in the regional finals.

Story continues below advertisement

Olivia Hansel is a news editor for The Black & White.