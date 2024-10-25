The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Girls Flag Football falls to Quince Orchard 6–0 in final regular season game

By Kavya Rajani
October 25, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ flag football team (5–3) suffered a defeat on Wednesday against the Quince Orchard Cougars (6–2) 6–0 in the last game of the regular season. 

This was the tightest matchup of the season, with both teams having solid defense. QO read every offensive play from the Vikings, blocking open gaps and maintaining full coverage. Whitman’s blockers struggled to stop the Cougar’s pressure making it difficult for the Vikes to advance. Not long into the game, Quince Orchard scored the first and only touchdown of the game off a pick-six, securing their victory. 

Despite the loss, Whitman played hard throughout the game. Defensively, the Vikings had multiple flag pulls and blocks that stopped the Cougars from progressing further. On the offensive end, the Vikes consistently gained yards and had multiple strong attempts to even the score.  

Whitman will look to bounce back in the playoffs against BCC at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28th. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Field Hockey wins County Championships 4–0 against Damascus
Field Hockey wins County Championships 4–0 against Damascus
Many seniors in high school have an idea of what they want to pursue post-graduation, whether it’s attending university, getting a job or chasing a passion.
Process of committing to college for sports at Whitman
Boys Soccer defeats Richard Montgomery 4–2 in the County Championship
Boys Soccer defeats Richard Montgomery 4–2 in the County Championship
Girls Soccer wins County Championship 3–0 against Northwest
Girls Soccer wins County Championship 3–0 against Northwest
As the regular season resumes, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has an opportunity for a breakout moment after an all-time high following the United States Women's National Team’s (USWNT) gold medal run at the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics.
Is the National Women's Soccer League turning European?
Field Hockey dominates Clarksburg in final regular season game
Field Hockey dominates Clarksburg in final regular season game
About the Contributors
Kavya Rajani
Kavya Rajani, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? San Francisco
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus