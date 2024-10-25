Girls Flag Football falls to Quince Orchard 6–0 in final regular season game

The girls’ flag football team (5–3) suffered a defeat on Wednesday against the Quince Orchard Cougars (6–2) 6–0 in the last game of the regular season.

This was the tightest matchup of the season, with both teams having solid defense. QO read every offensive play from the Vikings, blocking open gaps and maintaining full coverage. Whitman’s blockers struggled to stop the Cougar’s pressure making it difficult for the Vikes to advance. Not long into the game, Quince Orchard scored the first and only touchdown of the game off a pick-six, securing their victory.

Despite the loss, Whitman played hard throughout the game. Defensively, the Vikings had multiple flag pulls and blocks that stopped the Cougars from progressing further. On the offensive end, the Vikes consistently gained yards and had multiple strong attempts to even the score.

Whitman will look to bounce back in the playoffs against BCC at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28th.