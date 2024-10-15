Boys Soccer falls to Walter Johnson 1–0

The boys’ soccer team (10–1) fell to Walter Johnson High School (5–4) 1–0 on Tuesday night.

The Vikes went into this game knowing they had an undefeated record on the line against one of their, if not their biggest rivals. The Wildcats record didn’t show how tough the team actually was and the Vikes knew this, this game was the biggest one for them for this season.

The Vikes started the game off strong attacking the Wildcats on offense. The Vikes were moving the ball around very well and the Wildcats seemed to have no answer to try and get the ball away from the Vikes possession. This offensive dominance only lasted about ten minutes when the Wildcats started to press more forcing a foul in the box from senior Sebastian Clemente. The Wildcats took the shot to the bottom right of the goal but missed. Sophomore Elad Nahoom made a great save to keep the Vikes in the game.

The rest of the half started to dwindle down for the Vikes. Their offense became shaky with applied pressure from the Wildcats and their defense is allowing the Wildcats to advance without much pushback. The Vikes went into halftime knowing they needed to start making some changes or they could risk losing this game.

The second half started off a lot better for them with a big improvement in the Vikes’ offense. They found a way to deal with the pressure from the Wildcats and started taking more shots on goal, but couldn’t finish.

Towards the end of the game with about twenty minutes left, a Wildcat gets the ball on his chest, lays it down, and shoots it to the top right corner out of the air for a goal. The Vikes had other chances in the final minutes of the game with multiple shots from seniors Alex Sincevich, Sean Curran, and Sergio Gomez Arias, but with a strong defensive presence from the Wildcats, they couldn’t score and eventually lost the game.

This is the first loss on the Vikes previously perfect record. The Vikes will look to get back in the win column with their next game against another rival in Thomas S. Wootton High School (4–4) on Monday night at Wootton.