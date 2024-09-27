Boys Soccer stuns Montgomery Blair 4–1

The boy’s soccer team (7–0) defeated the Montgomery Blair Blazers (4–1) 4–1 on Monday night.

The Vikes went into this game with a chip on their shoulder with senior Juan Cruz Markarian getting a red card against Quince Orchard High School for taunting a player. The start of the game was hard for the Vikes with the Blazers pressing hard on offense and not allowing any breathing room for the Vikes to move the ball around effectively enough to score. The Blazers got on the board first with a goal off of a corner outside of the box. Soon after, senior Sean Curran scored a one-on-one goal against the goalkeeper to tie the game. The Vikes continued this half with great ball cutting through the Blazers’ defense, but the Vikes couldn’t get another goal and went into halftime tied 1–1.

The second half started off completely different than the first with the Vikes taking a complete 180 and dominating the Blazers. The Vikes look great offensively with very sound passing while holding off the Blazers from reaching the box defensively with great protection from senior Hayden Walsh and junior Alex Watkins. The Vikes goalkeeper sophomore Elad Nahoom had a couple of saves for the Vikes throughout the game, ensuring the Blazers didn’t score again.

Following the Vikes’ great defensive presence, Curran scored another goal, this one on a free kick in mid air to take the lead. Towards the end of the game, Curran earned a hat-trick with another goal from a header off of a corner kick. The final score from the Vikes and the game came from junior Endric Lotsch who finished a ball bouncing inside of the box to eventually close out the game.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikes silence any doubt with this impressive win against the Blazers, pushing their win streak to seven straight games.