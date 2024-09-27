The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Girls Soccer defeats Quince Orchard 2–1

By Ainsley Hollis
September 22, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ soccer team (4–0) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars (4–1) 2–1 on Friday night at home. 

This was an extremely competitive game for the Vikings, as Senior Captain Evelyn Javers carried the team to victory. At the twenty-minute mark in the first half, Javers found the back of the net, putting the Vikes up 1–0 going into halftime. 

Javers did it once again in the second half, when she scored another goal for the team raising the lead to 2–0. The Vikes kept their defense strong throughout the game, but in the final five minutes of the game the Cougars scored one goal, making the score 2–1. Ultimately the Cougars ran out of time and were unable to tie up the game. 

Javers shared her thoughts on the season so far which led the Vikes to victory. “The team worked very hard all preseason to prepare for a game like this so I just wanted to make them proud,” Javers said. 

The Vikings will play the Montgomery Blair Blazers (3–3–1), this Tuesday in hopes of collecting another win. 

