Football demolishes Northwood 52–0

The football team (1–1) defeated the Northwood Gladiators (1–1) 52–0 at home on Friday night. After getting outscored 21–0 in the second half last week and falling to Blake, the Vikes rebounded with a resounding win.

To open up the game, the Vikes’ defense stopped Northwood and forced a punt. The punt was then blocked by senior Nate Sullivan and returned by sophomore Jack Wills for a touchdown. Less than a minute later, senior Liam Plitt returned an interception for a touchdown with junior Dylan Byrd converting the two-point conversion to put the Vikes up 15–0 just two minutes into the game. After a quick stop by the defense, Byrd scored on a 17-yard touchdown rush to put the Vikes up 22–0. Wills then scored again, this time returning an interception for a touchdown.

In the second quarter, senior quarterback Connor Werkman connected with senior receiver Patch Bartelman for a 56-yard touchdown, putting the Vikes up 38–0 going into the break.

The defense continued to dominate the Northwood offense, scoring another defensive touchdown. This time, it was Sullivan returning a fumble for a touchdown to continue the Vikes’ domination. Byrd would go on to score another rushing touchdown from 43 yards out and the defense completed the shutout to top off an impressive performance in game two.

Throughout the game, the defense and offense complemented each other well, both scoring three touchdowns along with special teams adding another as the Vikes cruised to victory.

Whitman will look to feed off of their victory when they take on the Walter Johnson Wildcats (1–1) on the road Thursday at 7 p.m.