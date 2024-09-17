The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Football demolishes Northwood 52–0

By Kavi Varma
September 15, 2024

The football team (1–1) defeated the Northwood Gladiators (1–1) 52–0 at home on Friday night. After getting outscored 21–0 in the second half last week and falling to Blake, the Vikes rebounded with a resounding win. 

To open up the game, the Vikes’ defense stopped Northwood and forced a punt. The punt was then blocked by senior Nate Sullivan and returned by sophomore Jack Wills for a touchdown. Less than a minute later, senior Liam Plitt returned an interception for a touchdown with junior Dylan Byrd converting the two-point conversion to put the Vikes up 15–0 just two minutes into the game. After a quick stop by the defense, Byrd scored on a 17-yard touchdown rush to put the Vikes up 22–0. Wills then scored again, this time returning an interception for a touchdown.

In the second quarter, senior quarterback Connor Werkman connected with senior receiver Patch Bartelman for a 56-yard touchdown, putting the Vikes up 38–0 going into the break. 

The defense continued to dominate the Northwood offense, scoring another defensive touchdown. This time, it was Sullivan returning a fumble for a touchdown to continue the Vikes’ domination. Byrd would go on to score another rushing touchdown from 43 yards out and the defense completed the shutout to top off an impressive performance in game two. 

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout the game, the defense and offense complemented each other well, both scoring three touchdowns along with special teams adding another as the Vikes cruised to victory. 

Whitman will look to feed off of their victory when they take on the Walter Johnson Wildcats (1–1) on the road Thursday at 7 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Girls soccer bests Good Counsel 1–0 in overtime thriller
Girls soccer bests Good Counsel 1–0 in overtime thriller
Girls flag football falls to Wheaton 13–7
Girls flag football falls to Wheaton 13–7
Boys Soccer shuts out Seneca Valley 6–0
Boys Soccer shuts out Seneca Valley 6–0
Field Hockey narrowly defeats Montgomery Blair 1–0
Field Hockey narrowly defeats Montgomery Blair 1–0
The teams’ preseason was somewhat of a letdown, but they can still bounce back and be a competitive team in the NFL this season as their schedule could see them winning up to nine games in the season, or falling short and only winning five.
Washington Commanders preseason takeaways and season outlook
Boys Soccer stuns DeMatha in overtime thriller
Boys Soccer stuns DeMatha in overtime thriller
About the Contributors
Kavi Varma
Kavi Varma, Sports Writer
Grade 11
Will Swearingen
Will Swearingen, Photographer
Grade 12 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Cinnamon Raisin
Declan Waterman
Declan Waterman, Photographer
Grade 12