Boys Soccer stuns DeMatha in overtime thriller

The boy’s soccer team (2–0) beat DeMatha Catholic on Saturday night in an overtime game.

The Vikes started the game off strong with an early goal by senior Alex Sincevich, followed by another from senior Sean Curran.

In the second half of the game, DeMatha Catholic scored a goal with 10 minutes left on the clock. Once DeMatha scored, a fight broke out and one of their players received a red card along with their coach, Judah Cooks. Cooks was a previous Whitman student who played varsity soccer and had the record holding the highest goals scored in a season for Whitman. The teams went back and forth until the final two minutes of regular time where the Vikes gave a penalty kick to DeMatha. DeMatha scored the penalty forcing the game to go into overtime.

Overtime started out tough for the Vikes, as senior Hayden Walsh got injured forcing sophomore Alex Watkins to go in at center back. Although Watkins did help prevent two goals with last-minute tackles for the Vikes, stretching the game into the second half of overtime. Sincevich then scored a golden goal (whichever team scores first wins) and ended the game for the Vikes, stretching their win streak to two.

The Vikes will play again today at Seneca Valley at 7:15 p.m.