Baseball falls to Severna Park 6–4 to end season in state quarterfinals

The baseball team (16–4) was defeated by the Severna Park Falcons (23–3), 6–4, on Friday afternoon in the state quarterfinals— ending the Vikes season.

The game was tied for most of the contest, making it an even more disappointing loss for the Vikes. Senior Lion Gardiner was on the bump for Whitman and went three and a third, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out eight. Severna Park started the scoring in the bottom of the 2nd when sophomore shortstop Sammy Berman committed an error. However, it wasn’t long until the game was tied as senior Mitchell Hwang hit his second home run. It was a two-run blast, giving Whitman the lead, but the lead didn’t endure as the Falcons added one run in the bottom of the third.

It was a pitching battle as the scoring was stalled at two going into the fifth, but Severna Park took the lead when Harris doubled on a fly ball. Junior Gideon Schwartz would make it a 4–3 contest when he smacked a double to left field, and junior Ethan Murley would tack another on the board when he hit a sac fly, plating sophomore RJ Heller.

Unfortunately, it started to go downhill for Whitman in the bottom of the 6th as Severna Park made it a 6–4 ballgame, which would seal the fate for the Vikes.

Severna Park Falcons will play the winner of Perry Hall and Sherwood in the State Semifinals. Regardless, this marks the end of the road for the Vikes as their season will close—ending with a 16–5 record and a region title.