Track dominates at regionals this past Tuesday and Wednesday

Whitman track traveled to Seneca Valley for their annual region meet this past Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the first day, runners from Whitman qualified for states. Sophomore Katie Greenwald won the 2-mile race at 11:12.50. Sophomore Ella Werkman also qualified in the same event with 11:33.97.

For the Boys, senior Ben Waterman and sophomore Mateo Gos-Slovinsky both qualified for the 2 mile, with times of 9:49.57 and 9:42.91.

On the second day, senior Kambi Chukwuma and senior Nethmini Perera qualified for the 100 meter and the 200. Chukwuma finished her 100 in 12.17 seconds and the 200 in 25.21 seconds, while Perea in 12.25 seconds and 25.66 seconds. Greenwald finished her 1-mile race in 5:7.2, qualifying in her second meet. The girls also qualified in their four by 100 with 49.91 seconds.

In the boys race, Gros-Slovinsky qualified, for the second time, in the 1 mile with a time of 4:23.35. Senior Luke Wales also qualified in the 200-meter race in 22.29 seconds.

The Vikes will hopefully continue their victories in the 4A Maryland state meet on May 26th and 27th.