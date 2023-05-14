Baseball defeats BCC 2–1 in regional semifinals for the ultimate Battle of Bethesda

The baseball team (15–4) defeated their rival, the BCC Barons (13–9), 2–1, advancing to the regional finals in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda.

The Vikes got the scoring starting when Liam Bowen tripled on a one-run count in the bottom of the first. Senior Gibson Hirt went two-for-three at the plate, recording two total bases.

Senior Lion Gardiner got the start for Whitman, and efficiently got the job done, throwing four innings while striking out eight. Coach Joe Cassidy let Bowen take over in the fifth, who registered three strikeouts and only allowed one hit over two innings. The Vike’s pitching was outstanding, only allowing one run and two hits.

Whitman’s defense was stellar today as sophomore Sammy Angel arguably saved the game with a diving catch in left field. Angel made an incredible play with two outs, and the bases loaded in the top of the fourth.

“It felt great to make that catch in that big spot, but at the end of the day, we played a well-rounded game to beat our rivals,” Angel said. “We’re Looking forward to a big game Tuesday.”

Whitman will play the Walter Johnson Wildcats (16–4–1) on Tuesday at 4 pm as they try to secure the regional championship.