Nationals Weekly: 5/5 – 5/10

This past week, the Nationals proved they are a team that shouldn’t be counted out. The Nats continue to approach a .500 winning percentage after their road trip out west. Washington was only victorious once in their three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the team showed how scrappy they can be — making ninth-inning comebacks in back-to-back games. They finished the road trip coming out on top in two of three games played against the San Francisco Giants. Here’s what happened last week in Nationals baseball:

Snake Bitten

The Nationals’ first series of their trip out west was against the Arizona Diamondbacks. A lack of offense coupled with a poor start from Josiah Gray allowed the Diamondbacks to secure a win in the first game. In the second game, MacKenzie Gore did his best to help the Nationals avoid a second straight loss, pitching six innings while only giving up two runs and striking out nine. The bullpen, however, couldn’t continue Gore’s momentum — giving up five runs in the seventh and eighth innings combined. The offense picked the pitching staff back up, with a solo home run from Keibert Ruiz to get the comeback started. Ildemaro Vargas scored a two-run single, bringing the score to 6–5. Then, a Lane Thomas two-run blast completed the comeback in full. Going into the bottom of the ninth inning the Nationals led 7–6. Kyle Finnegan came in for manager Davey Martinez to close out the game, but this decision backfired as Finnegan gave up a lead-off home run to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to tie the game. Finnegan then loaded up the bases to later walk in the game-winning run, making the offense’s comeback efforts futile. The next match changed Washington’s fortune. With another ninth-inning comeback, powered by a Joey Meneses three-run dinger and a shutdown bottom of the ninth by Hunter Harvey, the Nationals finally got over the hump and avoided the sweep in Arizona.

Giant Slayers

The Nationals hoped to reverse their fortunes from Arizona in their three-game set with the San Francisco Giants. The offense came out with guns blazing in the first inning of game one — with seven of the nine Nationals batters collecting hits — leading to an early 5–0. Rookie pitcher Jake Irvin had his longest professional outing, pitching six and one-third innings while giving up zero runs and collecting five strikeouts. The offense’s early five runs were enough for Irvin to claim his first career win. The bats, unfortunately, cooled down in game two as a Dominic Smith single brought in the only run for Washington. Another good Patrick Corbin outing wasn’t enough with the lackluster offense to build a winning streak, and the Nats lost with a final score of 4–1. In the series-deciding game three, the offense came back to life, scoring 11 runs. Catcher Riley Adams and outfielder Lane Thomas both homered in the blowout win, with Joey Meneses, Dominic Smith, Stone Garrett and Ildemaro Vargas driving in runs as well. The offense, coupled with a great Josiah Gray outing pushed the Nationals to a series win over the Giants with a final score of 11–6

A Look Ahead

Next week, The Nationals will have a quick stop at home before heading back on the road. Their first road game will be on May 12, kicking off a four-game series against the rival New York Mets. Then, the Nats will face the Miami Marlins in a three-game road series starting May 16. Both teams are in the N.L. East, giving Washington an excellent opportunity to move up from last place in the division standings.