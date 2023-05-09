Girls lacrosse outmatches Sherwood 10–9, wins second consecutive county championship

The girl’s lacrosse team (12–1) defeated the Sherwood Warriors (12–1) 10–9 to win the Montgomery County Lacrosse Championship for the second consecutive year.

After an intense game last Monday against Sherwood, the Vikes lost 14–13 in overtime. But Whitman came out with a new burst of energy, wanting revenge. Senior Erica Posner contributed to the win by securing a hat trick and junior Kristina Einberg won most draw controls and ground balls. In addition, senior Courtney Rommel made several clutch saves in goal.

As a result of their dominating season, the Vikes earned themselves a first-round bye in the MPSSAA state tournament.

The Vikes will have some extra time to rest before their first playoff game on Friday night, when they will play host to the Wootton versus Churchill matchup winner.